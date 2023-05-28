28-yr-old Rahul Kumar dies in fall from second floor at Cozy Homes society

Rahul Kumar victim : 28-year-old Rahul Kumar falls to death from 2nd floor in housing society

A man of 28 years lost his life in an unfortunate incident today when he fell off the second floor of a housing society. The victim, named Rahul Kumar, hailed from Ambala and was residing in a flat at Cozy Homes society all by himself. He worked for a private company.

Read Full story : 28-year-old man dies after falling off second floor

News Source : The Tribune India

