28-yr-old Rahul Kumar dies in fall from second floor at Cozy Homes society

Posted on May 28, 2023

A man of 28 years lost his life in an unfortunate incident today when he fell off the second floor of a housing society. The victim, named Rahul Kumar, hailed from Ambala and was residing in a flat at Cozy Homes society all by himself. He worked for a private company.

News Source : The Tribune India

