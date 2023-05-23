Adonis Lee Little Dog : 29-year-old Adonis Lee Little Dog identified as deceased in downtown Casper crash after police pursuit

The Natrona County Coroner’s Office has identified Adonis Lee Little Dog, a 29-year-old Casper resident, as the deceased in the downtown crash that occurred after the vehicle fled police. The crash happened on East Second Street and Wolcott streets at around 2 a.m. on May 23. Three other occupants were taken to the Banner Wyoming Medical Center. According to the Casper Police Department, the officers identified a vehicle that matched the description from an ongoing investigation, but the vehicle drove away when officers attempted to stop it at Beverly and 2nd. Additional officers were called to lay traffic spikes, and the vehicle collided with a concrete planter before losing control. The crash investigation is ongoing.

News Source : Oil City News

