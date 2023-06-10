29-Year-Old Fatally Shot in Midfield in a Drive-By Shooting today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Late on Saturday, a man was killed in a drive-by shooting. Reports indicate that the victim, aged 29, was sitting on the front porch of a home located on Rayfield Drive in Midfield around 2 a.m. when an unknown person drove by and began firing. Law enforcement arrived at the scene to find the victim unresponsive and he was later pronounced dead. According to Jefferson County sheriff’s Lt. Joni Money, evidence collected from the scene revealed that more than 20 shots were fired at the house. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. This incident marks the 82nd homicide in Jefferson County this year. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or the sheriff’s office at 205-325-1450, option 2.

Midfield Drive-by Shooting Gun Violence in Midfield Homicide in Midfield Crime Rate in Midfield Community Safety in Midfield

News Source : Carol Robinson | crobinson@al.com

Source Link :Drive-by shooting in Midfield leaves 29-year-old dead in hail of gunfire/