29-year-old MMA fighter from New Jersey, Sherry Schmidt, passes away unexpectedly; Instagram user claims to have information regarding the incident.

Young MMA Fighter Sherry Schmidt Passes Away at 29

An Instagram user has alleged that mixed martial arts athlete Sherry Schmidt passed away unexpectedly in a horrific accident. The tragic incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, May 4, 2023.

Sherry’s cousin expressed shock and sadness upon learning of her passing, stating “She was a wonderful lady, and we will miss her always. Dear Fine China, farewell! I adored you so much. It pains me to say goodbye; may your soul find eternal peace.”

Sherry Schmidt MMA Fighter Sherry Schmidt Death Sherry Schmidt New Jersey Sherry Schmidt Instagram Allegations Sherry Schmidt Unexpected Passing