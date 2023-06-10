Mehdi Bayadsa : 29-year-old Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank

A Palestinian man, Mehdi Bayadsa, aged 29, was killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry. The Israeli army claimed that Bayadsa was shot after arriving at a checkpoint in a stolen vehicle and attacking a soldier, attempting to steal their weapon. One soldier sustained minor injuries. The incident occurred amid rising tensions in the region, as Israel expanded its night raids on the occupied territories under its right-wing government. Since the beginning of the year, at least 158 Palestinians, including 26 children, have been killed by Israeli forces, according to Wafa, the Palestinian news agency. More than 700,000 Israelis live in settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the 1967 war.

News Source : Sakina Fatima

Israeli-Palestinian conflict West Bank violence Palestinian civilian deaths Israeli military operations Human rights violations in Israel