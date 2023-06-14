29-year-old woman charged in shooting death of Cris Pena in Kingwood

Posted on June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 9:29PM

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) — A 29-year-old woman is now charged in the deadly shooting of a man in Kingwood.

On Tuesday, homicide investigators said a man was found shot at about 6:20 a.m. at the apartment complex at 4630 Magnolia Cove Drive.

The victim, identified as Cris Pena, was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Court records show Kimmerly Nguyen is being held on a $200,000 bond on a murder charge.

Nguyen allegedly fled the scene after the shooting but returned to the complex and was arrested.

How the shooting unfolded is still unclear.

Nguyen is expected to appear next in court on Thursday.

