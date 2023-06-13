2nd victim dies in Northridge shooting, suspect charged with homicide

Benjamin Marin, victim : Second victim in Northridge shooting dies, suspect charged with homicide

Police announced on Monday that a second victim in the shooting incident that occurred on April 15 in Northridge has passed away. The victims were hired to paint over gang graffiti on the wall of a local business. The identity of the deceased has not been revealed by authorities, but reports suggest that he was Benjamin Marin, aged 69. Jamal Jackson, a 24-year-old resident of Panorama City, was arrested the day after the shooting in Ontario as a suspect in the case. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has now updated the charges against Jackson to include a second count of homicide. He is currently being held without bail and is due to appear in the North Valley Superior Court on June 28 as per jail records. Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Gabe Bucknell of LAPD’s Valley Bureau Homicide at 818-374-1928. A location map of the area where the incident took place has been provided.

Read Full story : 2nd victim dies from Northridge shooting of men painting over gang graffiti – Daily News /

News Source : City News Service

Northridge shooting Gang graffiti Victim dies Men painting Daily News