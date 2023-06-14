“61-year old man murder” : 3 arrested for murder of 61-year old man in Ludhiana
Three individuals, one of whom is a woman, were apprehended by the Ludhiana police on Tuesday for purportedly killing a 61-year-old man, concealing his remains in a bed container, and then incinerating it.
Read Full story :61-year-old man killed; body stuffed in bed box, set on fire
News Source : The Tribune India
