3 arrested for murder of 61-year-old man in Ludhiana

3 arrested for murder of 61-year-old man in Ludhiana

Posted on June 14, 2023

“61-year old man murder” : 3 arrested for murder of 61-year old man in Ludhiana

Three individuals, one of whom is a woman, were apprehended by the Ludhiana police on Tuesday for purportedly killing a 61-year-old man, concealing his remains in a bed container, and then incinerating it.

News Source : The Tribune India

  1. Homicide investigation
  2. Suspect identification
  3. Forensic evidence analysis
  4. Arson investigation
  5. Criminal justice system prosecution
Post Views: 3

Leave a Reply