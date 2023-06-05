Introduction

The 3 by 3 cube, also known as the Rubik’s cube, is a popular puzzle game that has fascinated people for decades. Solving this cube requires a great deal of skill and patience, but with the right techniques and strategies, anyone can solve it. In this article, we will be discussing how to solve a 3 by 3 cube using an all-rounder tutorial. This tutorial is considered the most demanding video for solving the Rubik’s cube, so let’s dive in and see what it’s all about.

Step 1: Understanding the Cube

The first step in solving a 3 by 3 cube is to understand how it works. The cube is made up of six sides, each with nine squares of a single color. The center square of each side is fixed, while the other squares can be moved around the cube. The goal of the game is to arrange all the squares on each side to form a solid color. It may seem overwhelming at first, but with practice, anyone can learn how to solve the Rubik’s cube.

Step 2: Basic Notations

Before we start solving the cube, we need to understand some basic notations. The Rubik’s cube has six sides, which we will refer to as U (up), D (down), R (right), L (left), F (front), and B (back). Each side can be turned in two directions, either clockwise (denoted by a lowercase letter) or counterclockwise (denoted by an uppercase letter). For example, a U means turn the upper layer clockwise, while a U’ means turn the upper layer counterclockwise.

Step 3: The Cross

The first step in solving the Rubik’s cube is to create a cross on the bottom layer. This may seem counterintuitive, but it makes the rest of the solving process much easier. To create the cross, you need to find a white edge piece and align it with the white center square on the bottom layer. Then, turn the cube so that the edge piece is on the front face and the center piece is on the bottom face. Now, turn the U layer until the edge piece matches the color of the adjacent center square.

Step 4: The Corners

Once you have created the cross, the next step is to solve the corners on the bottom layer. This requires some algorithmic thinking, as there are several different cases to consider. The best way to solve the corners is to watch the all-rounder tutorial and follow along.

Step 5: The Middle Layer

Once the bottom layer is solved, the next step is to solve the middle layer. This involves finding an edge piece that belongs in the middle layer and aligning it with its corresponding center square. Then, turn the U layer twice to bring the unsolved edge piece to the back, and apply the algorithm to solve it.

Step 6: The Top Layer

The final step in solving the Rubik’s cube is to solve the top layer. This is the most challenging part of the process, as it involves several different algorithms and requires a great deal of practice to master. The all-rounder tutorial provides step-by-step instructions for solving the top layer, so be sure to follow along carefully.

Conclusion

Solving a 3 by 3 Rubik’s cube is a challenging but rewarding experience. With the right techniques and strategies, anyone can learn how to solve the cube. The all-rounder tutorial is considered the most demanding video for solving the Rubik’s cube, but it provides a comprehensive guide for beginners and experts alike. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can become a Rubik’s cube master in no time.

Rubik’s Cube tutorial Speedcubing tips Advanced Rubik’s Cube techniques Solving Rubik’s Cube for beginners Rubik’s Cube algorithms