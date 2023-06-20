3 Creative Ways to Incorporate Cottage Cheese, the Latest TikTok Trend

TikTok has fallen in love with cottage cheese, with over 252 million views on the #cottagecheese hashtag. The polarizing ingredient is being used in many dishes to make them healthier, such as cottage cheese ice cream, pancakes, and even vodka sauce. Cottage cheese is a great source of protein, with 1 cup containing 25 grams. We tried three variations of the trend: cottage cheese ice cream, cottage cheese vodka sauce and cottage cheese pancakes. The verdict was positive for all three dishes, with the cottage cheese providing a creamy texture and luscious taste. The texture of the pancakes was slightly different due to the thickness of the cottage cheese. Overall, the dishes were a healthier alternative to traditional recipes.

Cottage cheese recipes TikTok food trends Creative uses for cottage cheese Healthy snack ideas High protein foods