3 dead, 2 injured as vehicle falls into Pabbar river in Rohru sub division; victims unidentified

Posted on May 23, 2023

Rohru sub division accident victims : 3 dead, 2 injured as vehicle plunges into Pabbar River in Rohru

According to the police, three individuals lost their lives and two others sustained injuries when a vehicle plunged into the Pabbar River in the Rohru subdivision of the district. A photograph of the incident is shown above.

News Source : The Tribune India

