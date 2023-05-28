3-year-old Hanumanth dies, 30 fall ill after consuming contaminated water in Karnataka’s Raichur district

Hanumanth (victim) : 3-year-old Hanumanth dies, 30 fall ill after consuming contaminated water in Raichur district of Karnataka

On 24 May, a three-year-old boy died and around 30 people fell ill in Raichur district, Karnataka, due to drinking contaminated water. The deceased was identified as Hanumanth. After the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered officials to take immediate measures to address the situation. Measures include providing proper treatment to those hospitalised and compensating the family of the deceased. Residents of Rekalmardi village alleged that the Gram Panchayat staff didn’t fix the drinking water pipeline, which led to the supply of contaminated water to the village. The Chief Minister instructed officials to investigate the incident, conduct a comprehensive inspection, send water samples to the lab and provide necessary treatment to the villagers.

Read Full story : CM Siddaramaiah directs immediate measures after 3-year-old dies, 30 ill after drinking contaminated water /

News Source : The South First

Siddaramaiah directs immediate measures 3-year-old dies from contaminated water 30 people ill from drinking contaminated water Water contamination in Karnataka Public health crisis in Karnataka