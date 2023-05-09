“30 Rock inside”: Is it Possible to Enter the Iconic 30 Rock Building? A Look at the Options.

Exploring the Iconic 30 Rockefeller Plaza: What You Need to Know

30 Rockefeller Plaza, also known as “30 Rock,” is an iconic building in New York City that has been featured in countless films, TV shows, and photographs. Completed in 1933, the Art Deco skyscraper stands at 850 feet tall and boasts 70 floors. It was originally built to serve as the headquarters for the Radio Corporation of America (RCA), but today it houses a variety of media companies and television studios.

Despite its fame and cultural significance, many people wonder if it’s possible to go inside 30 Rock and explore its interiors. The short answer is yes, but the experience is not as straightforward as one might think.

First and foremost, it’s important to note that 30 Rock is a private building with limited public access. You can’t just walk in off the street and expect to explore the building at your leisure. However, there are a few ways to gain entry, depending on your interests and intentions.

Exploring the Sets of “30 Rock”

If you’re a fan of the NBC sitcom “30 Rock,” which was set in the building and used its exteriors for filming, you may be interested in taking a Studio Tour of NBC Studios, which are located inside 30 Rock. The tour includes a visit to the iconic Studio 8H, where “Saturday Night Live” is filmed, as well as other sets and production facilities. The tour also includes a behind-the-scenes look at the production process and the chance to see live broadcasts in action.

Taking in the Views from the Top of the Rock

Another option for exploring 30 Rock is to visit the Top of the Rock Observation Deck, which offers stunning views of New York City from the 70th floor. The observation deck is open to the public and can be accessed via the building’s main entrance on 50th Street. Tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the box office on the day of your visit. In addition to the views, the observation deck features interactive exhibits and historical displays that provide insight into the building’s history and design.

Learning About the Building’s Art Deco Style and Significance

For those interested in history and architecture, the New York Landmarks Conservancy offers guided tours of 30 Rock that delve deeper into the building’s Art Deco style and significance. These tours are led by knowledgeable guides who provide detailed information about the building’s design, construction, and history. Tours are available by appointment only and can be booked through the Conservancy’s website.

Exceptions

While the above options provide opportunities to explore different aspects of 30 Rock, it’s important to note that they do not offer access to the building’s private offices and facilities. If you’re hoping to see the offices of NBC executives or other media companies that are headquartered in the building, you’ll likely be out of luck.

That being said, there are a few exceptions to this rule. The Rainbow Room, a historic restaurant and event space located on the 65th floor of 30 Rock, is open to the public and offers stunning views of the city. The restaurant is known for its Art Deco design, live music, and high-end cuisine, and is a popular destination for special occasions and romantic dinners.

In addition, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, which takes place annually in December, offers the public a chance to see the interior of 30 Rock. The ceremony, which is broadcast live on television, takes place in the building’s iconic lobby and features performances by musicians and celebrities.

Conclusion

In summary, while exploring the interiors of 30 Rock is not as simple as walking through its doors, there are a variety of ways to gain access and experience different aspects of the building. Whether you’re interested in television production, history and architecture, or simply want to take in the views, there’s something for everyone at 30 Rock. While it may not be possible to see everything, the building’s significance and cultural impact make it a must-see destination for any visitor to New York City.