30-year-old man arrested after wife found dead in Noida residence, family alleges dowry demand

Parvez (suspect) : 30-year-old man arrested after wife found dead in Noida; dowry death case registered

A man in Noida has been arrested after his wife was found dead in their home, with her family alleging that they were being forced to pay a dowry to him and his family. Five co-accused are currently absconding, and an FIR has been lodged under the Dowry Prohibition Act. The accused has been identified as Parvez, and no suicide note was recovered from the scene. The couple had been married for three years and had a child, with the woman’s family being informed of the incident on Wednesday. The husband and five others have been booked under various sections of the IPC and the Dowry Prohibition Act. Uttar Pradesh has the highest rate of dowry deaths, with 20 being reported daily between 2017 and 2021. Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra reported that there were 35,493 dowry deaths in the country during that period, with 11,874 in Uttar Pradesh alone.

News Source : Advitya Bahl

