30-year-old man feared drowned in Shamli, UP due to illegal sand mining activities

Bindar Kumar, victim of suspected drowning in Yamuna riverbed caused by illegal sand mining. : 30-year-old man feared drowned in Yamuna riverbed due to illegal sand mining in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, India

A 30-year-old man from Shamli, Uttar Pradesh is feared to have drowned in a pit caused by illegal sand mining in the Yamuna riverbed on Friday, marking the eighth such incident in the last 15 days. The district administration has now banned bathing in the river and put up signboards to that effect. Bindar Kumar from Udpur village, the victim of Friday’s incident, was giving his cattle a bath when he fell into the pit. Five of the eight victims were minors and two bodies are yet to be recovered. The increased mining activity in the river by the mafia poses a threat to people’s lives, according to former village head Mahipal Singh from Nai Nangla village.

Read Full story : 8 drown in 15 days in sand mining pits on Yamuna riverbed | Meerut News /

News Source : TNN

Sand mining pits Yamuna riverbed Meerut News Environmental impact Illegal sand mining