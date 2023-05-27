30-year-old man found dead in friend’s locked house in Ludhiana, victim Jaskaran Singh

Jaskaran Singh, victim : 30-year-old man found dead in friend’s locked house in Ludhiana

On Saturday, the body of a 30-year-old man named Jaskaran Singh was discovered under mysterious circumstances in the locked house of his friend Varinder Singh in Shimlapuri. The locals became aware of the situation when a foul smell emanated from the house due to the decomposing body. The police have sent the body for a postmortem, which has revealed no visible signs of assault. Jaskaran Singh had been missing for two days, and his father, Harjit Singh, lodged a missing complaint at Shimlapuri police station after his son’s phone was switched off. Jaskaran was pursuing civil engineering and attending an institute at Gill road. His friend, Varinder Singh, who is the owner of the house, is also missing, and the police suspect that Jaskaran died on the same day that he went missing. The cause of death will be determined after the postmortem, and the police plan to question Varinder to clarify the situation.

News Source : HT Correspondent

