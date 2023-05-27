30-year-old Ronald L. Thompson sentenced to 20 years for knife attack of woman in Independence public park

“Ronald L. Thompson” : Sugar Creek man sentenced to 20 years in prison for knife attack of woman in Independence park

A man from Sugar Creek, aged 30, was sentenced on Saturday for attacking a woman with a knife in a public park in Independence in 2021. Jackson County Prosecutor, Jean Peters Baker, announced that Ronald L. Thompson had pleaded guilty to first-degree assault as part of a plea agreement, and had been sentenced to 20 years in prison. On December 23, 2021, Independence police responded to a report of a woman screaming for help in Mill Creek Park on N. River Boulevard in Independence. The woman had been stabbed and suffered cuts and a laceration to her neck. She identified Thompson as her attacker.

News Source : https://www.kctv5.com

