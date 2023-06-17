31-year-old Amandeep Singh identified as victim in Sirhind Canal drowning

Amandeep Singh – victim name : 31-year-old Amandeep Singh drowns in Sirhind Canal after car plunges in, Ludhiana victim

On Thursday evening, a 31-year-old man named Amandeep Singh from Ludhiana drowned in Sirhind Canal near Doraha when his car fell into the canal. The incident was reported to the police by onlookers at around 11:30 pm. The police arrived at the spot and, with the help of locals and divers, retrieved the car from the canal but could not find the occupant. The body of the victim was found on Friday near village Ajnod and was handed over to his family after a postmortem examination. The police initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC. Amandeep Singh worked at an alloy factory near Doraha.

