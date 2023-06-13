31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder in Nottingham city centre incident

Posted on June 13, 2023

Nottinghamshire Police are currently investigating an incident in which a 31-year-old man has been taken into custody on suspicion of murder. A photo of the incident in Nottingham city center can be seen at the following link: https://i2-prod.chroniclelive.co.uk/incoming/article27112131.ece/ALTERNATES/s1200/0_Nottingham-city-centre-incident.jpg

News Source : ChronicleLive

