32-Year-Old Lithuanian Footballer Karolis Chvedukas Passes Away

Lithuanian Footballer Karolis Chvedukas Passes Away at Age 32

Lithuanian footballer Karolis Chvedukas has sadly passed away at the young age of 32. The midfielder played for the Lithuanian national team and was a beloved member of the football community.

Chvedukas began his career playing for his hometown club FC Klaipeda, before moving on to play for other Lithuanian teams, including FK Ekranas and FK Zalgiris. He also played in Poland for Gornik Leczna and Lechia Gdansk, as well as in Cyprus for Nea Salamis Famagusta FC.

Chvedukas was known for his skill on the field and dedication to the sport. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

