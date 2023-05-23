32-year-old man in Bengaluru found dead in stormwater drain, case of unnatural death registered

32-year-old man in Bengaluru found dead in stormwater drain, case of unnatural death registered

Posted on May 23, 2023

“Bengaluru drowning victim” : Man drowns in Bengaluru stormwater drain, case of unnatural death registered

According to the police, a man aged 32 years passed away in Bengaluru after he slipped and fell into a stormwater drain. His body was discovered 5 km away from the location where the incident took place. The Kempapura Agrahara Police Station has registered a case of unnatural death. An image of the deceased has been provided in the article.

News Source : Mid-day

  1. Karnataka news
  2. Bengaluru drowning incident
  3. Stormwater drain tragedy
  4. Karnataka police case
  5. Safety measures in Karnataka drains
Post Views: 15

Leave a Reply