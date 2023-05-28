32-year-old Manoj Chauhan dies in firing incident in Mumbai’s Kandivali

Manoj Chauhan – focus keyword including victim name : Manoj Chauhan dies in Mumbai firing incident, police search for suspect

On Sunday, the police reported a firing incident in Mumbai’s Kandivali leading to the death of a 32-year-old daily wage laborer named Manoj Chauhan, who was a resident of Ganesh Nagar Lalji Pada. The police have registered a case under section 302 of IPC and are currently searching for the accused. The motive for the murder is not yet clear, and the police have formed eight teams to investigate the incident from all angles. The area’s CCTV footage is also being examined. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajay Bansal stated that the case is still in its preliminary investigation stage, and the victim had no prior criminal record. The locals reported hearing gunshots at around 7:00 am on the day of the incident. Earlier, the police had reported that the victim fell from a height and died, but there is still suspense over the death. Further details are awaited.

News Source : INDToday

