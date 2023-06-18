32-year-old Noël Garcia-Frias shot and killed in Charlemagne, Quebec

Noël Garcia-Frias : 32-year-old Noël Garcia-Frias shot and killed in Charlemagne

A shooting in Charlemagne, located about 25 kilometres northeast of Montreal, resulted in the death of a man on Friday evening. The Repentigny police were called to Sainte-Therese Street around 10 p.m. for a seriously injured person. The investigation has been transferred to the provincial police (SQ), and the victim, identified as 32-year-old Noël Garcia-Frias, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The SQ is currently investigating the matter as a suspicious death. The police have not made any arrests yet, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surete du Quebec’s Central Criminal Information.

Montreal

