32-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Friday Morning Collision: Police Investigation Underway

Posted on June 10, 2023

Authorities are currently looking into a tragic incident that occurred on Friday morning, resulting in the death of a 32-year-old male pedestrian. According to the police report, Christopher Hugh Moran was attempting to cross the northbound I-15 when he was struck by two vehicles. The collision occurred around 5:00 AM on the southbound I-15, just south of Flamingo, as confirmed by the Nevada State Police.

