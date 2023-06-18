32-year-old Sahil Mansur from Bihar dies in Bahanaga Bazar triple-train accident, raising death toll to 291

Sahil Mansur, victim of Bahanaga Bazar triple-train accident. : Man from Bihar dies in Bahanaga Bazar triple-train accident, toll rises to 291, Sahil Mansur identified as victim

A man from Bihar, who was injured in the Bahanaga Bazar triple-train accident on June 2, passed away on Saturday while receiving treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The man, identified as Sahil Mansur, was in critical condition and undergoing dialysis for kidney problems. The death toll in the accident has now risen to 291. More than 40 injured passengers are currently receiving treatment at SCB MCH, with 13 in ICU. The accident involved the Coromandel Express colliding with a stationary goods train and two dismembered bogies, hitting the two tail coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express.

Read Full story : One more dies, train accident toll now 291 | Bhubaneswar News /

News Source : Hemanta Pradhan

Train accident Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar news updates Railway safety measures Public transportation safety Accident investigation updates