32-year-old Suraj Patil crushed to death by speeding trailer in Chembur

Suraj Patil – victim name : 32-year-old Suraj Patil crushed to death by speeding trailer in Mumbai

A 32-year-old man from Navi-Mumbai, who was riding his scooter home from Dadar, was tragically killed by a speeding trailer in Chembur on Wednesday night. The victim, Suraj Patil, worked as a vegetable vendor at the Kranti Sinha Nana Patil market in Dadar. According to Suraj’s brother, he left for work at 6 AM every day and returned home in the evening. On the day of the accident, Suraj was hit from behind by the trailer while crossing the Annabhau Sathe Bridge in Chembur. The impact was so severe that his scooter was flung to one side of the road while Suraj was crushed by the trailer, resulting in his death. The driver of the trailer, Asgar Khan, was caught and arrested by the police on charges of negligent driving and causing death.

News Source : Aishwarya Iyer

