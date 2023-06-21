32-Year-Old Woman, Bronwyn O’Neill, Dies in Fiery Calabasas Crash on 101 Freeway – Obituary

Bronwyn O’Neill Obituary

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Bronwyn O’Neill, a 32-year-old woman who lost her life in a fiery crash on the 101 Freeway in Calabasas.

The accident occurred on the morning of June 9, 2021, when O’Neill’s vehicle collided with another car, causing both vehicles to burst into flames. Despite the efforts of first responders, O’Neill could not be saved.

O’Neill was a beloved member of her community, known for her kind heart and infectious smile. She had a passion for art and was a talented painter, often sharing her work with friends and family.

She leaves behind her parents, siblings, and many friends who will miss her dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.

Calabasas car crash Fatal accident on 101 freeway Bronwyn O’Neill death Woman killed in fiery car accident Traffic fatalities in Los Angeles County