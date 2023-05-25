Annamalai – victim name : 33-year-old bike taxi rider killed in Chennai road accident

A bike taxi rider, identified as Annamalai, lost his life in a road accident near Padi flyover on Tuesday night after colliding with a van carrying cash. The pillion rider, Gautham, sustained minor injuries. Annamalai hailed from Thoothukudi district and was residing in a rented room in Vadapalani. The two were on their way to a restaurant in Korattur after picking up Gautham from Thanthangkuppam near Villivakkam. The accident occurred when Annamalai took a sharp turn towards Korattur on the Padi flyover. Despite wearing helmets, Annamalai was killed on the spot as the van ran over his stomach and chest. The police have arrested the van driver, Hemnath, under charges of death caused due to negligent driving. Investigations are ongoing and CCTV footage is being scanned. This incident occurred just a few days after a woman named Sevika lost her life in a road accident near Teynampet while travelling on a bike taxi.

News Source : TNN

