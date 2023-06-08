33-Year-Old Man, Darren Godfrey, Dies in Car Accident on SH14 in Northland; Road Closed as a Result

Obituary: Darren Godfrey, 33

Darren Godfrey, a 33-year-old man, passed away on Tuesday, June 1st, 2021, in a tragic car accident that occurred on State Highway 14 in Northland. The accident resulted in the closure of the highway.

Darren was born on November 17th, 1987, in Auckland, New Zealand. He grew up in a loving family and had a passion for cars from a young age. He pursued this passion and became a skilled mechanic, working in several garages in Auckland.

Darren was a kind and generous person, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He had a contagious laughter that could light up a room, and he made friends easily. He was loved by many, and his sudden passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him.

Darren is survived by his parents, siblings, and extended family. A memorial service will be held in his honor on Saturday, June 5th, at St. Mary’s Church in Auckland.

Rest in peace, Darren. You will be missed dearly.

