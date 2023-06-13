“33-year-old man found dead under suspicious circumstances in Montreal”

suspicious death of victim in Montreal : “Montreal police investigate suspicious death of 33-year-old man”

Montreal authorities are conducting an investigation into a suspicious death of a 33-year-old man in Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie. The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. after police received a call about an unconscious man discovered in an apartment located on St-Michel Boulevard near St-Zotique Street. Upon arrival, the police found the body with evidence of violent injuries. The area was cordoned off, and the cause of death remains unknown at this time. Special investigators and forensic technicians were deployed to the site to assist with the case.

News Source : CBC

