33-year-old man identified by Kansas City police as man killed in shooting at 35th, Wabash – Antonio Wells victim

Antonio Wells : 33-year-old man identified by Kansas City police as man killed in shooting at 35th, Wabash – victim: Antonio Wells

Police have identified the victim of a shooting in Kansas City on Monday night as 33-year-old Antonio Wells. The incident took place at a residence near 35th and Wabash, where Wells was fatally shot. Police have detained a person of interest in connection with the shooting, but no charges have been filed as of yet. This was one of three deadly shootings that occurred in the city on Monday, with investigations ongoing into each incident. Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

News Source : KMBC

