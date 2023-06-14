“child sex crimes investigation suspect” : 33-year-old suspect dies by suicide during child sex crimes investigation

The Ault Police Department is currently investigating the suicide of a 33-year-old man who allegedly shot himself during a child sex crimes investigation. The Windsor Police Department responded to the call on Tuesday and found both Ault and Windsor officers on the scene. The suspect fired a single gunshot wound, fatally injuring himself, and no officers or residents were harmed during the incident. The Weld County Coroner’s Office will release his identity at a later time, and there is no ongoing safety threat to the public. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

News Source : Morgan McKenzie

