“33-year-old woman shot and killed in Lakewood, Ohio; suspect(s) still at large”

victim name: unidentified woman : 33-year-old woman shot and killed in Lakewood, Ohio; suspect(s) still unknown

A woman, aged 33, was fatally shot in Lakewood on Friday evening. The incident happened on Ridgewood Avenue between Detroit Avenue and Franklin Boulevard at around 5:50 p.m. after neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots. Police discovered the victim in a backyard with a chest wound and she later died from her injuries at MetroHealth Medical Center. Three people present at the scene were taken in for questioning, with witnesses claiming an argument had taken place prior to the shooting. Two handguns were found at the scene, but no charges have been filed against the persons of interest. The victim’s identity has not been released, and investigations are ongoing. Stay updated with the latest local and national news by downloading the free WKYC app on your Android or Apple phone.

Read Full story : 33-year-old woman shot dead in Lakewood backyard /

News Source : Tyler Carey

Lakewood shooting Woman killed in Lakewood Lakewood backyard murder Lakewood homicide investigation Lakewood police investigate fatal shooting