34-year-old man fatally shot after argument with suspect in Dallas

Johnathan Jones (victim) : 34-year-old man fatally shot in Dallas after car crash altercation

According to police, a 34-year-old man named Johnathan Jones was fatally shot in Dallas on Friday night after an argument with someone who crashed into his car. The incident took place on the 300 block of South Boulevard around 11:45 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Jones with a gunshot wound and immediately administered life-saving measures. However, he later died at a local hospital. The suspect remains at large, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Timothy Johnston at 214-671-3523 or Timothy.Johnston@dallaspolice.gov, or call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

News Source : Harriet Ramos

