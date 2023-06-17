34-Year-Old Man Jumps to His Death at Downtown Duluth Parking Ramp in Apparent Suicide







Duluth Suicide – Man, 34 Jumps to Death at Downtown Parking Ramp

A 34-year-old man reportedly jumped to his death at a downtown Duluth parking ramp on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 PM at the parking ramp located on the 200 block of West Michigan Street.According to the Duluth Police Department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The police are currently investigating the incident and have not released the identity of the man.Witnesses at the scene reported seeing the man climb over the railing of the parking ramp and jump. The incident caused a temporary closure of the parking ramp as authorities conducted their investigation.The incident marks the second suicide at the same parking ramp this year. In April, a 25-year-old man also jumped to his death from the same location.If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).