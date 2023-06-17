34-year-old Referee Paopom Watcharin of ONE Championship Found Dead at Bangkok Residence

ONE Championship Referee Paopom Watcharin Found Dead at Home in Bangkok Aged 34

ONE Championship referee, Paopom Watcharin, has been found dead at his home in Bangkok at the age of 34. The cause of his death is currently unknown, and no further details have been provided.

Watcharin was a well-respected referee in the world of martial arts and had officiated numerous bouts in ONE Championship, one of Asia’s largest mixed martial arts organizations. He was known for his professionalism and dedication to the sport.

The news of Watcharin’s death has come as a shock to the martial arts community, with many expressing their condolences and sharing their memories of him on social media. ONE Championship has also released a statement expressing their sadness at the loss of one of their own.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Watcharin’s family and friends during this difficult time.

