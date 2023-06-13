Thambuththegama doctor : 35-year-old Doctor’s Body Recovered from Official Quarters
The body of a 35-year-old doctor from Chilaw, who was attached to the Thambuththegama Hospital, was discovered in his official quarters under suspicious circumstances. The police suspect that the doctor may have died a few days earlier. The Thambuththegama Police is currently investigating the incident.
Read Full story :35 year old doctor’s body recovered from official quarters/
News Source : NewsWire
