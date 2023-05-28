Kevin Reel : “35-year-old Kevin Reel identified as victim in Lexington shooting”

A fatal shooting that occurred overnight is currently being investigated by Lexington police. The incident took place at the intersection of N Limestone and W Short Street, with officers responding to reports of gunfire at approximately 2:30 am on Sunday. Upon arrival, they discovered 35-year-old Kevin Reel with a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. As of now, there is no suspect identified. Updates on the story will be provided as they become available.

News Source : https://www.wkyt.com

