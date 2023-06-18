35-year-old man and niece die by suicide in Chittoor due to aspersions cast on them by people in neighbourhood

Gangulappa suicide case : Man and niece die by suicide over aspersions cast on them in Chittoor

A man and his niece reportedly died by suicide in a forest near Kanga Nellore village in Punganur on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Gangulappa (35) and his niece, residents of Ramnagar Colony in Punganur town. According to Punganur sub-inspector Mohan Kumar, Gangulappa died by suicide due to various allegations made by people in the neighbourhood, which led the girl’s mother to question him. The allegations were related to family issues, as the girl often stayed at her uncle and aunt’s place instead of her own residence in the same locality, due to her divorced father. Following police counselling, the girl moved back to her mother’s place but vulgar comments allegedly made by people in the locality forced them to take the extreme step. A case has been registered and the police are investigating further. Suicide helplines have been provided for assistance.

News Source : Express News Service

Suicide Prevention Nellore Mental Health Awareness India Grief Support for Families Coping with Loss and Trauma Suicide Prevention Resources and Services