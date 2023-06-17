35-year-old Suria Othman killed in motorcycle-lorry crash in Kulai

Suria Othman : 35-year-old woman killed in motorcycle-lorry crash in Kulai

A 35-year-old woman died and another was injured after their motorcycles collided with a lorry on Jalan Gunung Pulai, Kampung Sri Gunung Pulai in Kulai. The Kulai Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call about the incident at 11.38am on Saturday, June 17. The accident involved two motorcycles and a lorry, and the deceased victim, Suria Othman, was pinned under the lorry and pronounced dead at the scene. The injured victim, a 38-year-old woman, was taken to Kulai Hospital for treatment. The lorry driver was unharmed, and initial investigations showed that the victims lost control of their motorcycles and went into the opposite lane. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

News Source : REMAR NORDIN

