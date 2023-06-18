35-year-old suspect arrested for murder of AS Lakshmi in Tagarapuvalasa

Olikal Pradeesh (suspect) : Suspect Olikal Pradeesh arrested for murder of AS Lakshmi in Tagarapuvalasa, Vizag

The Vizag police has apprehended Olikal Pradeesh, a 35-year-old man from Kerala residing in Gollaveedhi at Tagarapuvalasa, for the murder of AS Lakshmi, whose body was found in an isolated location at Tagarapuvalasa a week ago. Pradeesh, who worked at a private firm with the victim, killed her following a dispute over payment for sexual services. He dismembered parts of the body to drain the blood and reduce its weight before disposing of it. Pradeesh invited Lakshmi to his home, claiming that his family had gone to Kerala, and requested sexual favours from her. A dispute arose when he insisted on paying less than the agreed-upon sum, and he eventually raped and strangled her. Pradeesh then wrapped the body in a blanket and transported it on his bike to an isolated location, where he discarded it. He was involved in a minor accident while returning from the scene, which drew the attention of locals and led to his arrest.

News Source : Nalla.Babu

