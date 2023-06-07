35-year-old woman allegedly shot dead in Meerut, identified as Anjali

Anjali – victim name : 35-year-old woman Anjali shot dead outside home in Meerut

According to police, a 35-year-old woman named Anjali was allegedly shot and killed outside her home in the New Mevla Colony of the TP Nagar area in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred when she was out buying milk. An eyewitness reported hearing a gunshot at 6:30 am and found Anjali lying on the ground. She was estranged from her husband and had been living alone in the house, which belonged to her father-in-law, without the consent of her husband’s family. Police are scanning CCTV cameras in the nearby areas to find the culprit. The deceased’s body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway.

News Source : ANI

