“Spencer County victim found dead” : Family mourns death of 35-year old woman found dead in Spencer County

A 35-year-old woman was discovered dead in Spencer County, causing grief for her family. A related image is attached.

Read Full story : Family mourning loss of 35-year old woman found dead in Spencer County /

News Source : WLKY – Louisville Videos

Spencer County death Mourning family Loss of a woman Spencer County investigation 35-year old woman found dead