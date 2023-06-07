“35-yr-old Woman Shot Dead in UP’s Meerut: Husband Suspected”

Meerut shooting victim : 35-yr-old Woman Shot Dead in Meerut, UP – Suspected Estranged Husband Arrested

According to the police, locals have revealed that the woman who was shot dead in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, was separated from her husband for several years and had gone out to buy milk.

News Source : ANI

