36-year-old woman allegedly murdered by live-in partner in Mumbai, body cut into parts

A 36-year-old woman from Mira Road has been reportedly murdered by her live-in partner, who allegedly cut her body into several pieces and disposed of some of them. This is the second such incident in two weeks with similarities to the Shraddha Walkar case. Naya Nagar police received a call from residents of the building complaining about a foul smell emanating from flat number 704. The victim has been identified as Saraswati Vaidya, who was in a live-in relationship with Manoj Sahani. Sahani is suspected to have strangled Vaidya before dismembering her body. Police have recovered a saw used to chop her body into several parts, and Sahani was arrested while trying to flee from his flat. The reason behind the murder and dismemberment of the body is yet to be ascertained.

News Source : TIMESOFINDIA.COM

