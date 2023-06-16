36-year-old woman shot dead in Medirigiriya garden, suspect still at large

“Mirishena shooting victim” : 36-Year-Old Woman Shot Dead in Medirigiriya, Sri Lanka
A 36-year-old woman was fatally shot in Mirishena, Medirigiriya, as reported by News 1st. The incident occurred around 7 PM on Thursday (15) while the victim was in her garden. She was identified as a mother of three, and her body was taken to the Medirigiriya Hospital morgue. The Sri Lanka Police have not yet made any arrests. In other news, the article includes a section titled “Latest News” and a Facebook script.
Read Full story :Woman shot dead in Medirigiriya/
News Source : Sri Lanka News – Newsfirst
- Medirigiriya murder
- Woman killed in Medirigiriya
- Medirigiriya shooting incident
- Police investigate Medirigiriya homicide
- Suspect arrested in Medirigiriya murder case