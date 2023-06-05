37-year-old woman identified as Maysaa Zaaroor, allegedly killed by Ayad Abu Aboud in Arlington home shooting incident

Maysaa Zaaroor : 37-year-old woman identified as Maysaa Zaaroor, killed in Arlington; suspect Ayad Abu Aboud facing murder charge

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Arlington as 37-year-old Maysaa Zaaroor. According to police, Ayad Abu Aboud, who was in a long-term relationship with Zaaroor and shared four children with her, has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting her multiple times in their home. The couple’s children were present during the incident but were unharmed and are currently in the care of a trusted family friend. Despite police attempting life-saving measures, Zaaroor died from her injuries in hospital. The incident occurred on June 5, 2023.

Read Full story : Woman killed in shooting at Arlington TX home identified /

News Source : James Hartley

Arlington TX shooting Woman killed in Arlington TX Arlington TX crime news Gun violence in Arlington TX Arlington TX police investigation