38-year-old woman and her five children die in house fire in Kushinagar, UP

Sangeeta and her five children – victims of Kushinagar fire incident : Woman and five children die in Kushinagar house fire

A 38-year-old woman and her five children, aged between one and 10 years, tragically perished in a fire that occurred at their home in Urdha village, Kushinagar (UP) on Wednesday night. The incident is believed to have been caused by a short circuit, which ignited a fire that quickly spread throughout the house. Unfortunately, the woman and her children were sleeping at the time and were unable to escape. Despite the efforts of nearby individuals and the husband’s family, who were sleeping outside the home at the time of the fire, all six family members lost their lives. The children were identified as Babu (1), Geeta (2), Rita (3), Laxmina (9), and Ankit (10). A fire brigade team arrived on the scene and extinguished the flames, but the family members had already perished. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, expressed his condolences and directed district officials to provide relief and rescue operations immediately. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for each of the deceased. An investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the fire.

News Source : PTI

