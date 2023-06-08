39-year-old Devin Reese barricades himself in Reno home, suspected of violent crimes

Devin Reese, suspect in Reno barricade situation and violent crimes. : Suspect identified as Devin Reese barricades himself in Reno home

A man who led police on a chase and barricaded himself in a Reno home has been identified as Devin Reese, a 39-year-old with mental health issues. Reese was taken into custody peacefully after the SWAT team negotiated with him. He is also a suspect in violent crimes committed in Washoe County on Wednesday, but police did not provide details on the crimes. The man is not related to Reno City Councilman Devon Reese. The incident caused multiple police agencies to respond and shut down streets in the neighborhood off Plumb Lane.

News Source : Siobhan McAndrew

