“3D glasses drawing tutorial”: A Guide to Creating an Insane 3D Glasses Effect through Drawing – Tutorial

Introduction

When it comes to creating a visually appealing artwork or design, adding a 3D effect can make a huge difference. One popular 3D effect that can be easily achieved is the 3D glasses effect. This effect gives the impression that the artwork or design is jumping out of the screen, making it look more engaging and exciting. In this tutorial, we will guide you through the steps to create an insane 3D glasses effect using Adobe Illustrator. Let’s get started!

Step 1: Set Up Your Document

First, open Adobe Illustrator and create a new document. We recommend using a square canvas to achieve the best results. In this tutorial, we will be using a canvas size of 1000 x 1000 pixels. Once your document is set up, you can start creating your design.

Step 2: Draw Your Design

Next, draw your design using the shape tools in Adobe Illustrator. In this tutorial, we will be drawing a simple 3D cube. To draw a cube, select the rectangle tool and draw a square. Then, select the shape and go to Object > Path > Add Anchor Points. This will add additional anchor points to the square, allowing you to manipulate it into a cube shape.

Next, use the direct selection tool to select the top and bottom anchor points and move them upwards and downwards respectively. Then, use the pen tool to draw two diagonal lines connecting the top and bottom corners of the square. This will create the illusion of depth and give your cube a 3D effect.

Step 3: Apply the 3D Glasses Effect

Now it’s time to apply the 3D glasses effect. To do this, select your design and go to Effect > 3D > Extrude & Bevel. This will open the 3D Extrude & Bevel options panel.

In the 3D Extrude & Bevel options panel, you can adjust the settings to achieve the desired 3D effect. For this tutorial, we will be using the following settings:

Extrude Depth: 100 pt

Bevel: None

Surface: Plastic Shading

Lighting: Point

Shading Color: Black

Once you have adjusted the settings, click OK to apply the 3D glasses effect to your design. You should now see your design with a 3D effect that resembles the classic red and blue 3D glasses effect.

Step 4: Add the Insane Effect

To make the 3D glasses effect even more insane, we will add a few additional effects. First, select your design and go to Effect > Stylize > Inner Glow. This will add a subtle glow to the edges of your design, giving it a more dynamic appearance.

Next, go to Effect > Blur > Gaussian Blur. This will add a blur effect to your design, making it look more realistic and enhancing the 3D effect. For this tutorial, we will be using a blur radius of 4 pixels.

Finally, go to Effect > Distort & Transform > Zig Zag. This will add a zigzag effect to your design, which will further enhance the 3D effect and give it a more dynamic appearance. For this tutorial, we will be using the following settings:

Size: 10 pt

Ridges per Segment: 10

Points: Smooth

Once you have applied all of the effects, your design should now have an insane 3D glasses effect that jumps out of the screen.

Conclusion

Creating an insane 3D glasses effect is a fun and easy way to enhance your artwork or design. By following the steps outlined in this tutorial, you can achieve a visually appealing 3D effect that will make your design stand out. Experiment with different shapes, colors, and effects to create your own unique 3D glasses effect. Happy designing!

Source Link :How To Draw (insane) 3D Glasses Effect tutorial/

